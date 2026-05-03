Anti-mining group hits MGB over ‘biased’ Leyte consultation

The allegation stems from a multi-stakeholder dialogue held 29 April, organized by the MGB and the MacArthur local government to discuss the stalled cutter suction dredger (CSD) linked to the mining project.

The dredger, MV Li Long, has remained stranded along a highway since February after residents blocked its movement toward Barangay Maya.

Cabias said their demand remains unchanged: the immediate removal of the dredger and the cancellation of the mining contract.

“We have been clear from the very start — the dredger must be removed, and the mining operations must stop,” he said.

The MGB earlier granted Cebu-based Strong Built Mining Development Corp. a 25-year Mineral Production Sharing Agreement covering 7,411 hectares across several Leyte towns. The firm tapped MacArthur Iron Project Corp. to carry out operations.

UNLAD officials claimed the consultation process was skewed, alleging that pro-mining participants were brought in and that a vote on the dredger’s removal was conducted late in the meeting when many residents had already left.

Brenie Morcilla, UNLAD secretary-general, described the dialogue as “just for show” and said their barricade will continue until the dredger is removed, rehabilitation is undertaken, and the contract is revoked.

A day before the consultation, MGB regional director Glenn Marcelo Noble said the company was considering replacing the large dredger with a smaller unit to proceed with operations, citing concerns over its size as a key issue raised by residents.

Support groups, including Alyansa Tigil Mina, backed the opposition, urging authorities to prioritize community welfare and environmental protection.

The Environmental Legal Assistance Center also called on the MGB to review the project and consider sanctions, including cancellation of the agreement.