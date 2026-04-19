AIC teams enhance airport safety vigilance

The Risk Day, held at Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA), brought together leadership and teams from MCIA, Laguindingan International Airport (LIA), and Bohol-Panglao International Airport (BPIA) for a session that highlighted the tangible value of private sector expertise in managing world-class Philippine gateways.

The endeavor, a collaborative initiative of the AIC Risk Management Team, the AIC Airports Risk and Control Committee, in partnership with Marsh, translated global megatrends into actionable local strategies, focusing on the specific drivers that impact airport performance and the passenger experience, including geopolitical resilience to develop frameworks to ensure stable, uninterrupted operations amidst shifting global dynamics; regional growth to address evolving infrastructure demands of rising Tier 2 hubs in Cebu, Bohol, and Northern Mindanao, and digital integrity to enhance cyber defenses to maintain the highest standards of safety, efficiency, and data security.

“Our goal is to build a robust and seamless network across our gateways, but growth is only sustainable if it is built on a foundation of resilience,” said Athanasios Titonis, CEO of AIC Airports. “By identifying and managing risks early, we ensure that our expansion and network connectivity efforts are not only ambitious but also reliable and safe for the millions of passengers we serve.”

The proactive approach is anchored in AIC’s broader risk management framework.

For his part, Atty. Oliver Carlos Odulio, AIC vice president and chief risk officer, maintained that risk management is a fundamental enabler of growth.

He said that by embedding “risk thinking” into day-to-day operations, the organization moves beyond reacting to disruptions and instead anticipates them — a strategic foresight that allows AIC to innovate sustainably and fulfill its purpose of building resilient infrastructure ecosystems.

Moving from theory to practice, the afternoon featured collaborative workshops where teams developed site-specific strategies to mitigate future disruptions.

By identifying and addressing potential impacts today, AIC ensures its airports remain premier, sustainable gateways that perform at the highest level.

“We live and work in an increasingly uncertain world,” said Paulo Garcia, CEO of Marsh Philippines. “We spent the day with the AIC team to map the risks resulting from evolving geopolitical, technological, and regional shifts and develop responses to these risks. It was heartening to see multi-disciplinary AIC teams bring their perspectives to improve the resilience of airport operations. We are delighted to partner with AIC on this important journey.”