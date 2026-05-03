700 Ilocos Norte fisherfolk get aid amid Balikatan drills

Teodoro, along with Ilocos Norte Governor Cecilia Araneta Marcos, led the distribution of family food packs and financial assistance equivalent to four days’ income to 734 fisherfolk beneficiaries — 366 from Paoay, 273 from Burgos, and 95 from Laoag City.

“Ito po ay obligasyon namin sa inyo. Ang tulong ay obligasyon kasi trabaho ng gobyerno na pangalagaan ang lahat ng Pilipino,” Teodoro said.

The dialogue, themed “Empowering Coastal Communities: Dialogue and Support Initiative for Fisherfolk,” gathered fisherfolk, local officials, and stakeholders to address concerns on livelihood, maritime security, and environmental protection amid Balikatan 41-2026 activities.

Officials said the initiative reflects a whole-of-government approach to support communities affected by national defense operations.

Lt. Gen. Aristotle D. Gonzalez, commander of Northern Luzon Command, said efforts are ongoing to strengthen community resilience and ensure that military activities consider the welfare of affected sectors.

“This activity reflects the government’s continuing effort to ensure that while national defense operations are strengthened, local communities are supported and empowered,” Gonzalez said.