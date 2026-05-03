700 fisherfolk affected by drills get assistance

The aid package included family food packs and cash assistance equivalent to four days of lost income.

"This is our obligation to you," Teodoro said. "Providing help is an obligation because it is the government's job to look after all Filipinos."

The distribution was held during a dialogue titled "Empowering Coastal Communities," organized by the Department of National Defense, the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, and the provincial government.

The forum aimed to address local concerns regarding maritime security and environmental protection during Balikatan 41-2026, the annual joint military drills between the Philippines and the United States.

Lt. Gen. Aristotle D. Gonzalez, commander of the Northern Luzon Command, said the initiative was part of an effort to ensure national defense operations do not leave local communities behind.