3 Manila theft suspects arrested in La Union bar, stolen phone recovered

Operatives from the San Juan Municipal Police Station, together with the La Union Police Intelligence Unit and the Regional Intelligence Division, apprehended the suspects—a 24-year-old man from Parañaque City and two women aged 31 and 36 from Metro Manila.

Police said the trio is believed to be part of a long-monitored group linked to theft incidents across Metro Manila and nearby regions.

Initial investigation showed the suspects used a “snatch-and-pass” scheme, where the male suspect would discreetly take a victim’s mobile phone and hand it off to a female accomplice, who would then hide it inside her shoulder bag.

The incident was immediately reported by a companion of the victim who witnessed the theft and alerted nearby officers. Authorities were able to recover the stolen phone from the suspects, which was later positively identified by its owner.

The three were taken into custody for proper disposition and the filing of appropriate charges.

Reyes said the quick arrest highlighted the importance of police presence in public areas.

“The immediate reporting of the incident, paired with our officers’ presence, was vital,” he said. “This underscores how visibility in public spaces serves as a strong deterrent and ensures a rapid response to crime.”

Police Regional Office 1 said it has intensified the deployment of officers in tourist spots and other high-traffic areas across the region as part of its ongoing efforts to prevent crime and ensure public safety.