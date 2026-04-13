2 robbery suspects nabbed in Rodriguez follow-up operation

In a follow-up operation conducted by the Rodriguez Municipal Police Station, in coordination with Quezon City Police Station 13, the two suspects—identified by the alias Christian, and alias Mark; both residents of Quezon City–were arrested.

Authorities are still searching for their other companion, known only as alias John Doe, who remains at large.

Recovered from the suspects were two mobile phones. one bag, and a .22 caliber firearm.

Further investigation revealed that the suspects were also involved in a series of robberies targeting various convenience stores in the said town.

The arrested suspects are currently detained at the custodial facility of the Rodriguez Municipal Police Station.

Meanwhile, police operations are ongoing to arrest the remaining suspects and ensure that everyone involved in the crime is held accountable.