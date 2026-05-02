'The song he waited for': Jojo Mendrez finds dream in ‘Yakap’

“It is a dream song for me,” Mendrez shared. “Star Music selected the track during one of our meetings and said it suited me perfectly. I also expressed my wish to have Jonathan Manalo arrange it—and they made it happen.”

That sense of alignment—between artist, song, and collaborators—defines this new chapter. Originally introduced to Filipino audiences decades ago, Yakap carries the emotional weight of nostalgia. But under Mendrez’s interpretation, it transforms into something intimate and immediate, as if rediscovered rather than remembered.

His voice, marked by sincerity and restraint, reshapes the song’s familiar longing into a quieter, more reflective kind of love. It’s the kind that lingers—not loud, not forced, but deeply felt.

A Career Built on Reinvention

Mendrez has spent years mastering the delicate art of revival. While others treat classics with caution, he approaches them with conviction—reframing well-loved songs without losing their essence. It’s a balance that has earned him recognition and a loyal following.

From heartfelt renditions of OPM staples to reinterpretations that resonate with a digital-era audience, his catalog tells a story of persistence and purpose. One of his most talked-about performances—a moving take on Somewhere in My Past—reached tens of millions online, introducing his voice to listeners far beyond traditional platforms.

Yet even with such milestones, Yakap stands apart.

When Timing Becomes Destiny

What makes this release different isn’t just its musicality—it’s the journey behind it. For Mendrez, this wasn’t a track he chased. It was one that found him at the right time, with the right team, and the right emotional clarity.

The collaboration brought together trusted creatives who understood his vision, resulting in a sound that feels both classic and contemporary. Every note, every pause, carries intention.

And perhaps that is what elevates Yakap beyond a standard remake. It doesn’t attempt to outshine the original—it simply offers another way to feel it.

Beyond the Music

While his reputation continues to grow in the recording scene, Mendrez’s presence extends beyond the studio. Known to fans as “Super Jojo,” he has cultivated a community that values not only his artistry but also his generosity and authenticity.

It’s this connection—grounded, personal, and sincere—that mirrors the emotion he brings into his music.

A Dream That Becomes a Gift

With Yakap, Jojo Mendrez doesn’t just revisit a beloved song—he claims it, gently and honestly, as part of his own story. It is a reminder that sometimes, the most meaningful milestones aren’t the loudest ones, but the ones that feel right in the quiet.

A dream song, finally realized. And now, shared.