Palace okays VP Sara’s rescheduled foreign trip

The development followed an earlier confusion over Duterte’s travel plans after she initially sought clearance for a multi-country visit but later did not proceed, citing the alleged late release of travel documents.

In an earlier announcement dated 22 April, Malacañang said Duterte had been granted authority to travel to five countries — the Netherlands, South Korea, Belgium, Germany and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland — within the 23 April to 15 May period.

Executive Secretary Ralph Recto earlier confirmed that the Office of the President issued the approval, authorizing the Vice President to travel while on official leave and at no expense to the government.

The clearance also supersedes any previously issued travel authority covering the same destinations and period.