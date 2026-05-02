NIÑOFRANCO, Catriona Gray archive a legacy

In a seamless convergence of heritage and high fashion, the NIñOFRANCO x Catriona Gray “Pangandoy” collection recently redefined the narrative of contemporary Mindanaoan artistry.
Limon’s creative direction has evolved into a sartorial pilgrimage, where every silhouette serves as a profound tribute to the hands that weave our history. In this case, the raw, evocative power of the Bagobo Tagabawa and T’boli weaves met the curated poise of a global icon. Far from a mere collaboration, the showcase was a rhythmic dialogue between artisanal tradition and the pulse of the modern woman, articulated through silhouettes that whisper stories of the south while shouting sophistication on a global frequency.
Catriona Gray, ever the champion of the Filipino soul, breathed life into pieces that transcend the seasonal trend cycle. Each garment, steeped in the meticulous hand-embroidery and cross-stitching of the ethno-linguistic groups of Davao, was re-envisioned through a lens of understated luxury.
As the collection unfolded, Limon and Gray aren’t just selling clothes but archiving a legacy. The event was a poignant reminder that when indigenous craftsmanship is treated with such reverence and refined sartorial discipline, the result is nothing short of a national treasure.