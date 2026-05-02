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NIÑOFRANCO, Catriona Gray archive a legacy

NIñOFRANCO creative director Wilson Limon and Catriona Gray.
NIñOFRANCO creative director Wilson Limon and Catriona Gray.Photographs courtesy of NIÑOFRANCO
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In a seamless convergence of heritage and high fashion, the NIñOFRANCO x Catriona Gray “Pangandoy” collection recently redefined the narrative of contemporary Mindanaoan artistry.

Limon’s creative direction has evolved into a sartorial pilgrimage, where every silhouette serves as a profound tribute to the hands that weave our history. In this case, the raw, evocative power of the Bagobo Tagabawa and T’boli weaves met the curated poise of a global icon. Far from a mere collaboration, the showcase was a rhythmic dialogue between artisanal tradition and the pulse of the modern woman, articulated through silhouettes that whisper stories of the south while shouting sophistication on a global frequency.

Chef Miggy Cabel Moreno.
Chef Miggy Cabel Moreno.
NIñOFRANCO creative director Wilson Limon and Catriona Gray.
Beyond the thread: NIñOfRANCO and Catriona Gray weave cultural pride

Catriona Gray, ever the champion of the Filipino soul, breathed life into pieces that transcend the seasonal trend cycle. Each garment, steeped in the meticulous hand-embroidery and cross-stitching of the ethno-linguistic groups of Davao, was re-envisioned through a lens of understated luxury.

As the collection unfolded, Limon and Gray aren’t just selling clothes but archiving a legacy. The event was a poignant reminder that when indigenous craftsmanship is treated with such reverence and refined sartorial discipline, the result is nothing short of a national treasure.

NIñOFRANCO creative director Wilson Limon and Catriona Gray.
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Cacao de Davao’s Ethan Lim.
Cacao de Davao’s Ethan Lim.
Cabel’s King Moreno.
Cabel’s King Moreno.
Cornerstone’s Liz Alvarez.
Cornerstone’s Liz Alvarez.
Jaison Yang
Jaison Yang
Adante Layesa, Sheryl Ann Buenaventura, Wilson Limon, Jasmine Baac, Leo Bartolome and Dexter Galanta.
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Joey Panaglima and Corazon Coligado.
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Aliana Neri and Cai Caloma.
Aliana Neri and Cai Caloma.
Neil Felipp and Kelvin Morales.
Neil Felipp and Kelvin Morales.
Bagobo Tagabawa
NIñOFRANCO x Catriona Gray
Pangandoy
T’boli weaves
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