NIÑOFRANCO, Catriona Gray archive a legacy

In a seamless convergence of heritage and high fashion, the NIñOFRANCO x Catriona Gray “Pangandoy” collection recently redefined the narrative of contemporary Mindanaoan artistry.

Limon’s creative direction has evolved into a sartorial pilgrimage, where every silhouette serves as a profound tribute to the hands that weave our history. In this case, the raw, evocative power of the Bagobo Tagabawa and T’boli weaves met the curated poise of a global icon. Far from a mere collaboration, the showcase was a rhythmic dialogue between artisanal tradition and the pulse of the modern woman, articulated through silhouettes that whisper stories of the south while shouting sophistication on a global frequency.