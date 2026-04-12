Soulful homecoming: Caro Wilson’s eight-year odyssey

In the vaulted, storied expanse of Leon Gallery International, designer Caro Wilson marked an eight-year odyssey with a retrospective that was a statement of soulful homecoming. From 22 to 24 March, the space was transformed into a sanctuary of Philippine materiality, where the rhythmic pulse of the loom met the exacting precision of the made-to-measure tradition. Wilson’s latest sartorial offerings were a quiet riot of texture — abaca, silk, cotton, and the ethereal piña were sculpted into silhouettes that honored the provenance of the fiber while speaking a strictly contemporary dialect. It was a rigorous dialogue between the artisan’s hand and the wearer’s form, reminding the city’s discerning set that true luxury lies in the intimacy of the bespoke.

Beyond the garments, the exhibition signaled a luminous evolution for the atelier with the debut of decorative lighting that blurred the lines between industrial design and fine art. Woven copper and aluminum were interlaced with raw abaca, creating sculptural vessels that captured light in a gossamer web of metallic and organic threads. These pieces served as the perfect atmospheric counterpoint to the textile display, anchoring the room in a warm, amber glow.