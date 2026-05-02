NAPOCOR to prioritize power access in remote, poor areas

In a radio interview with DZRH on Saturday, Nograles said NAPOCOR operates on around 168 islands, with about 180 power plants, illustrating the extent of its operations.

“Many of these plants generate less than 1 megawatt because the demand and generator capacities in these areas are small,” the president added.

During the current hot weather, Nograles said the corporation has been implementing hybridization of power plants, integrating solar panels, wind, or hydroelectric generators to reduce reliance on diesel.

“If possible, we also add battery energy storage systems. These programs aim to increase capacity in our island operations while reducing dependence on diesel,” Nograles added.

NAPOCOR also said it is mandated to manage the Agus and Pulangi complexes in Mindanao, maintain watersheds at Angat, and handle island electrification in areas not yet connected to the main grid.

“Some families just experienced electricity for the first time using solar systems. These are part of our missionary electrification areas,” Nograles said.