MMDA schedules road repairs in Quezon City

For C-5 Katipunan Avenue, the southbound segment from UP Town Center to C.P. Garcia Avenue will undergo rotomilling and asphalt overlay works every weekend, starting 1 May.



The repairs will run from 11:00 p.m. each Friday until 5:00 a.m. the following Monday and will continue until 31 May.



Meanwhile, nightly asphalt overlay operations along E. Rodriguez Sr. Avenue — from Mariblo Bridge to G. Araneta Avenue — will be carried out from 11:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. beginning 1 May and ending 7 May.



The MMDA urged motorists to plan their trips ahead, take alternate routes where possible, and expect slower traffic flow in all affected areas throughout the repair period.