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MMDA schedules road repairs in Quezon City

Motorists drive along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on 17 April 2026. The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority observed a slight reduction in traffic on major roads as drivers adjust to rising fuel prices.
Motorists drive along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on 17 April 2026. The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority observed a slight reduction in traffic on major roads as drivers adjust to rising fuel prices.
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The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) announced it will implement a series of road reblocking and repair operations across major roads in Quezon City.

In its traffic advisory, the MMDA said repairs at the EDSA Tunnel will begin at 11:00 p.m. on 4 May and continue until 5:00 a.m. on 4 May.

The agency noted that the outer lane of the tunnel will be closed during the three-day operation to allow road reblocking and structural fixes.

Motorists drive along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on 17 April 2026. The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority observed a slight reduction in traffic on major roads as drivers adjust to rising fuel prices.
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For C-5 Katipunan Avenue, the southbound segment from UP Town Center to C.P. Garcia Avenue will undergo rotomilling and asphalt overlay works every weekend, starting 1 May.

The repairs will run from 11:00 p.m. each Friday until 5:00 a.m. the following Monday and will continue until 31 May.

Meanwhile, nightly asphalt overlay operations along E. Rodriguez Sr. Avenue — from Mariblo Bridge to G. Araneta Avenue — will be carried out from 11:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. beginning 1 May and ending 7 May.

The MMDA urged motorists to plan their trips ahead, take alternate routes where possible, and expect slower traffic flow in all affected areas throughout the repair period.

MMDA
Quezon City
Road repairs
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