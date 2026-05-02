Korean Air halts U.S. rooster shipments to Phl

The United States is an important source of roosters for these fights, according to activists and local breeder Eduardo Eugenio, who told Agence France-Presse (AFP) that shutting down US imports would have a “huge impact.”

The South Korean carrier said in a statement sent to AFP that it had “suspended the transportation of roosters of all ages on routes from the United States to the Philippines.”

“Korean Air is committed to the lawful and safe transport of live animals, in accordance with applicable laws and regulations,” it added.

US campaigner Animal Wellness Action said Korean Air was “in our estimation, the biggest global air carrier of illegally trafficked fighting birds.”