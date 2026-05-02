Korean Air halts U.S. rooster shipments to Phl

Animal rights advocates cheered on Saturday after Korean Air banned transporting roosters on flights from the United States to the Philippines, which has a large cockfighting industry.
Filipinos wager tens of millions of dollars daily, by some industry estimates, as they watch two roosters armed with metal spurs fight to the death in clashes that can end in less than a minute.
The United States is an important source of roosters for these fights, according to activists and local breeder Eduardo Eugenio, who told Agence France-Presse (AFP) that shutting down US imports would have a “huge impact.”
The South Korean carrier said in a statement sent to AFP that it had “suspended the transportation of roosters of all ages on routes from the United States to the Philippines.”
“Korean Air is committed to the lawful and safe transport of live animals, in accordance with applicable laws and regulations,” it added.
US campaigner Animal Wellness Action said Korean Air was “in our estimation, the biggest global air carrier of illegally trafficked fighting birds.”
While the airline did not specifically mention cockfighting, animal rights groups said the ban followed months of campaigning against what they described as a cruel sport.
Jana Sevilla, spokesperson for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals Philippines, said the decision was “for sure” about cockfighting.
“We actually hope that other airlines will follow suit. We commend Korean Air for this move,” she said.
The group added that the Philippines remains among countries where cockfighting is still allowed and said it “should be illegal all over the world.”
Animal Wellness Action said Korean Air agreed to halt shipments “after months of investigations and inter-corporate engagement.”