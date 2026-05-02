Junior Golden Tigresses write fairytale ending

Led by Most Valuable Player Kim Rubin, UST came back from a 1-2 match deficit to upset title favorite Bacolod Tay Tung in the winner-take-all final, 16-25, 26-24, 19-25, 28-26, 15-10, Friday night at the La Salle Green Hills Gym.

The Junior Tigresses completed a seven-game sweep in an amazing run, which included a semifinal shocker over last year’s champion and reigning Season 88 University Athletic Association of the Philippines winner National University Nazareth School in five sets last Thursday.

“It’s not luck, we are very blessed. We just did what he had to do,” said the graduating Rubin.

UST swept the pool stage for its return to the quarterfinal after missing the playoffs in the past editions since finishing sixth in the inaugural contest.

The Junior Tigresses would then eliminate King’s Montessori in straight sets in the Last 8 of the spikefest.

UST had to rally from a 1-2 match hole to drag the Lady Bullpups off the throne and set up a final showdown against perennial contender Bacolod Tay Tung, which had been in the championship round in the previous two editions.