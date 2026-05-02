SC voids Carandang dismissal, says Rody exceeded authority

Associate Justice Maria Filomena Singh penned the 28-page decision, affirming the Court of Appeals ruling that declared Carandang’s dismissal void ab initio.

The decision described Duterte’s action as a violation of the constitutional principle of checks and balances.

Carandang was dismissed in 2018 after being accused of allegedly disclosing confidential bank records of the Duterte family, which were claimed to involve billions in unexplained wealth.

The Supreme Court ruled that Carandang is entitled to all retirement benefits upon the expiration of his term, as well as back salaries covering the period of his preventive suspension and dismissal.