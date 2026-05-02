CA ruling upholds PNP courtesy resignation policy

The directive required colonels and generals to tender courtesy resignations amid a broader crackdown on officers allegedly linked to illegal drugs.

The CA ruled that the resignation letters submitted by the petitioners were valid and constituted a relinquishment of their positions and continued service.

It also rejected claims that the officers were denied due process or equal protection, noting their failure to exhaust administrative remedies before going to court.

The court stressed that senior PNP officials are presidential appointees, making the Office of the President the proper venue for such challenges.