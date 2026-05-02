Bishop David leads oratio imperata amid landfill fire

“We come before You in humility and in urgent need,” the bishop’s prayer read, describing the fire as a continuing threat to communities across Metro Manila.

The landfill fire began on the evening of 10 April 2026 and has since produced thick smoke from burning garbage materials, affecting air quality in Navotas, Malabon and nearby Obando, Bulacan.

The site is now under the control of San Miguel Aerocity Inc., a subsidiary of San Miguel Corporation, which acquired the property through court-approved expropriation in 2023 and assumed possession in February 2026 after the previous operator vacated the area.

Authorities said the 44-hectare landfill remains difficult to fully extinguish due to methane gas buildup beneath layers of waste, with some sections still burning underground despite ongoing operations.

Communities in Navotas and surrounding areas have reported respiratory illnesses linked to prolonged exposure to smoke.