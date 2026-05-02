Bishop David leads oratio imperata amid landfill fire

Caloocan Bishop Pablo “Ambo” David has called on the faithful to unite in prayer as the fire at the Navotas Sanitary Landfill continues to emit toxic smoke weeks after it first broke out, even as scrutiny intensifies over the company now in control of the site.
David offered an Oratio Imperata to be recited in Catholic churches during Sunday Mass in parts of the Diocese of Kalookan, urging both spiritual reflection and urgent action in response to the environmental and public health crisis.
“We come before You in humility and in urgent need,” the bishop’s prayer read, describing the fire as a continuing threat to communities across Metro Manila.
The landfill fire began on the evening of 10 April 2026 and has since produced thick smoke from burning garbage materials, affecting air quality in Navotas, Malabon and nearby Obando, Bulacan.
The site is now under the control of San Miguel Aerocity Inc., a subsidiary of San Miguel Corporation, which acquired the property through court-approved expropriation in 2023 and assumed possession in February 2026 after the previous operator vacated the area.
Authorities said the 44-hectare landfill remains difficult to fully extinguish due to methane gas buildup beneath layers of waste, with some sections still burning underground despite ongoing operations.
Communities in Navotas and surrounding areas have reported respiratory illnesses linked to prolonged exposure to smoke.
In his prayer, David asked protection “from asthma, labored breathing, and the many other illnesses brought about by the contamination of our air and water.”
He also called for accountability, urging that authorities be moved “to act and to hold accountable all those responsible for this grave tragedy.”
Government agencies, including the Department of Public Works and Highways, continue to deploy heavy equipment and coordinate with foreign experts to contain the fire, which has affected a significant portion of the landfill.
The landfill, located in Tanza, Navotas, had been ordered closed in August 2025 following the expiration of the concession agreement of its previous operator.
Despite the closure, the ongoing fire has raised broader concerns over landfill management, environmental safeguards, and the responsibilities of entities that assume control of such high-risk sites.
For David, the response must go beyond containment.
“Restore clean air to our neighborhoods. Restore health to those who are ill,” the prayer said — a plea that now echoes across communities still waiting for relief.