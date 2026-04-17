San Miguel-owned Navotas landfill still burning after a week

PhilEco added that it had repeatedly warned the court, the Navotas City government and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources about the risks of constructing a cloverleaf interchange over the landfill, including possible fire hazards and methane or leachate leaks.

SMAI, meanwhile, said it does not operate or manage the site despite owning the property, but has been coordinating with concerned parties and deploying equipment to address the fire.

The Bureau of Fire Protection said about 80 percent of the 40-hectare landfill has burned, likely due to ignited methane gas from decomposing waste compounded by hot weather.

The DENR-Environmental Management Bureau earlier said the operator could face administrative, civil and criminal liabilities. Air quality in parts of Metro Manila has been tagged “unhealthy,” prompting health advisories for residents to wear face masks.

Authorities said more than 100 families have been evacuated and are staying at Obando National High School in Bulacan.