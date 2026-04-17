San Miguel-owned Navotas landfill still burning after a week

The fire at the San Miguel Aerocity Inc.-owned Navotas Sanitary Landfill Facility has entered its second week, heightening concerns over air pollution and health risks across Metro Manila after it broke out on 10 April.
The Department of Public Works and Highways, led by Secretary Vince Dizon, deployed backhoes, bulldozers and dredgers to Barangay Tanza II, Navotas City on 16 April. Dizon said heavy equipment is expected to gain full access to the area by Saturday to support firefighting operations.
SMAI, a subsidiary of San Miguel Corp., acquired the landfill in 2023 through court-approved expropriation. Former operator Phil Ecology Systems Corp. ceased operations in August 2025 after its concession agreement with the Navotas City government expired, but remained on site until a writ of possession was served on 13 February.
“It must be emphasized that during the past 20 years that PHILECO operated the Navotas landfill, there was not a single fire-related incident at the facility,” PhilEco said in a statement.
PhilEco added that it had repeatedly warned the court, the Navotas City government and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources about the risks of constructing a cloverleaf interchange over the landfill, including possible fire hazards and methane or leachate leaks.
SMAI, meanwhile, said it does not operate or manage the site despite owning the property, but has been coordinating with concerned parties and deploying equipment to address the fire.
The Bureau of Fire Protection said about 80 percent of the 40-hectare landfill has burned, likely due to ignited methane gas from decomposing waste compounded by hot weather.
The DENR-Environmental Management Bureau earlier said the operator could face administrative, civil and criminal liabilities. Air quality in parts of Metro Manila has been tagged “unhealthy,” prompting health advisories for residents to wear face masks.
Authorities said more than 100 families have been evacuated and are staying at Obando National High School in Bulacan.
A source told DAILY TRIBUNE that the PhilEco is willing to assist in managing the fire but is awaiting government clearance, as it has been barred from entering the site since February. The group has already distributed face masks and water to affected communited as response efforts continue.
"PhilEco is also sending truckloads of soil to the site to mitigate the spread of the fire," the source said.