SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
METRO

San Miguel-owned Navotas landfill still burning after a week

An aerial view of the #Navotas Sanitary Landfill on 16 April 2026 shows a fire that has been burning for days, affecting nearby communities in Navotas, Malabon, and Obando, Bulacan. | Analy Labor
An aerial view of the #Navotas Sanitary Landfill on 16 April 2026 shows a fire that has been burning for days, affecting nearby communities in Navotas, Malabon, and Obando, Bulacan. | Analy Labor Photo by Analy Labor for DAILY TRIBUNE
Published on

The fire at the San Miguel Aerocity Inc.-owned Navotas Sanitary Landfill Facility has entered its second week, heightening concerns over air pollution and health risks across Metro Manila after it broke out on 10 April.

The Department of Public Works and Highways, led by Secretary Vince Dizon, deployed backhoes, bulldozers and dredgers to Barangay Tanza II, Navotas City on 16 April. Dizon said heavy equipment is expected to gain full access to the area by Saturday to support firefighting operations.

An aerial view of the #Navotas Sanitary Landfill on 16 April 2026 shows a fire that has been burning for days, affecting nearby communities in Navotas, Malabon, and Obando, Bulacan. | Analy Labor
DPWH mobilizes heavy equipment to contain toxic landfill smoke

SMAI, a subsidiary of San Miguel Corp., acquired the landfill in 2023 through court-approved expropriation. Former operator Phil Ecology Systems Corp. ceased operations in August 2025 after its concession agreement with the Navotas City government expired, but remained on site until a writ of possession was served on 13 February.

“It must be emphasized that during the past 20 years that PHILECO operated the Navotas landfill, there was not a single fire-related incident at the facility,” PhilEco said in a statement.

An aerial view of the #Navotas Sanitary Landfill on 16 April 2026 shows a fire that has been burning for days, affecting nearby communities in Navotas, Malabon, and Obando, Bulacan. | Analy Labor
Navotas mayor blames landfill operator’s unfinished closure amid blaze

PhilEco added that it had repeatedly warned the court, the Navotas City government and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources about the risks of constructing a cloverleaf interchange over the landfill, including possible fire hazards and methane or leachate leaks.

SMAI, meanwhile, said it does not operate or manage the site despite owning the property, but has been coordinating with concerned parties and deploying equipment to address the fire.

The Bureau of Fire Protection said about 80 percent of the 40-hectare landfill has burned, likely due to ignited methane gas from decomposing waste compounded by hot weather.

The DENR-Environmental Management Bureau earlier said the operator could face administrative, civil and criminal liabilities. Air quality in parts of Metro Manila has been tagged “unhealthy,” prompting health advisories for residents to wear face masks.

Authorities said more than 100 families have been evacuated and are staying at Obando National High School in Bulacan.

A source told DAILY TRIBUNE that the PhilEco is willing to assist in managing the fire but is awaiting government clearance, as it has been barred from entering the site since February. The group has already distributed face masks and water to affected communited as response efforts continue. 

"PhilEco is also sending truckloads of soil to the site to mitigate the spread of the fire," the source said.

San Miguel
Phil. Ecology Systems Corporation (PhilEco)
Navotas landfill fire

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph