Bianca Umali shares personal reflections with Sanggre co-stars

“Angel (Guardian), Kelvin (Miranda), and Faith (Da Silva), I’m sorry. Gusto kong mag-sorry kasi alam ko na most of my time, nakatuon ako sa pagpapaganda ng proyekto natin. Hindi naging madali lahat, pero gusto ko malaman ninyo na ginawa ko rin lahat hindi lang para ipaglaban ang sarili ko, kundi ipaglaban din kayo, tayong apat.”

Her words revealed not just the pressures of delivering a demanding production, but also the quiet sacrifices that often go unseen. Long hours, creative differences, and physical exhaustion tested their unity—but never fully broke it.

“Hindi man ’yun ’yung araw-araw nating nararamdaman dahil sa pagod, dahil may mga araw na watak-watak tayo, pero nasa ating apat ’yung puso at layunin ko para sa project na ’to. At gusto kong magpasalamat sa inyo… Thank you kasi sa gitna ng hirap, alam ko na hindi ako mag-isa… Ito kaming apat. Thank you, Lord. At mahal ko kayo.”

What emerged from her message was a portrait of a team bound not just by work, but by shared purpose. Beneath the challenges was a deeper connection—one built on trust, resilience, and a collective dream to bring their story to life.

As audiences celebrate the magic of their on-screen world, Umali’s words offer a glimpse of the real story behind it: one of imperfect days, enduring bonds, and a quiet, unwavering commitment to each other.