BATTLE OF MADRID: Sinner, Zverev crush foes, book final duel

Sinner won his 22nd straight match to book a place in Sunday’s final, where he will aim to win a record fifth consecutive Masters 1000 title.

With his chief rival Carlos Alcaraz out injured, Sinner is firm favorite to triumph at the Caja Magica and add to recent titles at Indian Wells, Miami and Monte Carlo.

“I played at a very high level, but I focus on always raising my level a little,” Sinner told Movistar.

“Especially when the tournament gets serious... You have to raise your level if you want to keep going.”

The Italian admitted he was feeling a little tired after playing so many matches of late.

“Obviously, there’s a bit of fatigue,” Sinner said.

“Mentally I feel good but there is some physical tiredness. My body isn’t completely fresh but that’s normal and I think it’s a very positive thing for me because it means I’m playing a lot of matches.”

“Of course, on Sunday we’ll try to do even better but whatever happens, I’ve reached another final in a very important tournament.”

Beating Sinner right now seems a near-impossible feat and the four-time Grand Slam winner started superbly against Barcelona Open winner Fils, who has impressed since returning from injury in February.

The Italian broke in the third game when Fils went long to lead 2-1.

Sinner broke again in the fifth game with Fils, ranked 25th in the world, unable to cope with his sheer power.