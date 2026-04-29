Queen dethroned: Baptiste ends Sabalenka’s Madrid Open reign

The Russian teenager, who turns 19 on Wednesday, was a recent champion in Linz and improved her clay-court record to 11-1 this season.

Earlier in the day, Jannik Sinner suggested the Madrid Open organizers should reconsider their tournament scheduling to avoid late-night finishes like the one Rafael Jodar experienced in the third round on Sunday.

In a rare 11 a.m. start on Tuesday, Sinner moved past British 19th seed Cameron Norrie 6-2, 7-5 to reach the quarterfinals.

He explained he was put on first on Manolo Santana Stadium so that Jodar, his potential next opponent, would be scheduled in the afternoon to give the Spaniard time to recover from his three-set win over Joao Fonseca that ended at 1 a.m. on Monday morning.

“It’s quite unusual for me,” Sinner told Tennis TV about his early kick-off.

“There was a question if it would be me or Jodar to play at 4. But I think it’s right he plays at 4, because he finished very, very late.”

“But at the same time, I feel like we need to make some adjustments to the scheduling of the day. Two matches (starting) from 8pm is very late.”

“Even though you have one day in between. But still it’s very, very late.”

“You finish at 1:30 a.m., and you need to eat, you need to have treatment, so it’s very late. But we try to adapt ourselves, our bodies, our minds, so from my side it was a good performance today.”

Sinner, who is bidding to reach the semi-finals for the first time in the Spanish capital, will next face 19-year-old Jodar in what will be a highly-anticipated Last-Eight showdown.

Jodar’s dream run on home soil continued with a convincing 7-5, 6-0 thumping of world No. 66 Vit Kopriva.

Casper Ruud fought back from the brink to keep his title defense alive with a 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (7/2), 7-6 (7/3) victory over former finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas.

In a high-quality three-hour contest, Tsitsipas led 5-3 in the decider, holding two match points, and served for the victory at 5-4, but Ruud, who was 0/11 in break points up until then, found a way to take down the Greek’s serve and went on to clinch the tie-break.

Ruud will square off with 21-year-old Belgian Alexander Blockx for a semifinal spot.

Last week’s Barcelona champion Arthur Fils advanced to the quarter-finals at the Caja Magica with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Argentine 25th seed Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

The Frenchman will take on Jiri Lehecka, who beat sixth-seeded Italian Lorenzo Musetti 6-3, 6-3, for a place in the Last Four.