Baguio to file lawsuits vs waterway polluters

The mayor has ordered the local police and public order safety units to increase monitoring and enforcement activities. The city government is currently enforcing a policy where violators issued a notice are required to pay a P5,000 administrative fine. These individuals must also correct the reported environmental issues within a three-day period. Failure to comply can result in formal legal action.

Current data from the city environment office indicate that 346 notices of violation have been issued so far this year. While 123 subjects have complied with the orders and 31 have paid the necessary fines, inspections continue across hundreds of structures located near the Balili and Bued rivers.

Officials stated that these measures are necessary to ensure compliance with the country’s Clean Water Act (RA 9275) and the city’s environmental code. According to the Environmental Management Bureau of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (EMB-DENR), the penalty for violating RA 9275, such as discharging wastewater and polluting water bodies, is paying fines of P10,000 to P200,000 per day of violation. The daily fines increase by 10% every two years.

Gross violations may lead to fines of P500,000 to P3,000,000 and imprisonment of two to 12 years, aside from closure of operations.