Audio-only book shop opens

“This is a physical place entirely dedicated to bringing audio storytelling to life,” Audible CEO Bob Carrigan said during a press tour of the “Audible Story House” on Thursday.

It was a slightly “wild idea” which “took quite a bit of imagination,” Carrigan said, adding that the month-long pop-up aims to “bring audiobooks to life in this environment where you can browse, you can connect with people.”

According to the Audio Publishers Association, audiobook sales reached $2.22 billion in the United States in 2024, nearly doubling over the past five years.

In the store, audiobook tablets called “story tiles” line the shelves, ready to be inserted into a player for listening through headphones.

Each tile plays a short excerpt and the full title can be accessed on the Audible app.