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Robbery suspects with improvised firearm nabbed

Mug shots of the four suspects seized by authorities from the Quezon City Police District in separate robbery incidents in Novaliches on Wednesday.
Mug shots of the four suspects seized by authorities from the Quezon City Police District in separate robbery incidents in Novaliches on Wednesday.QCPD
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Police arrested four robbery suspects in two separate incidents in the Novaliches district on Thursday, including two men who were trapped inside a store by its owner.

The first incident occurred around 3:00 a.m. at a sari-sari store along Susano Road. Authorities said the suspects, identified as alias “Rex” and alias “Aldin,” allegedly entered the establishment through a hole they cut in the ceiling.

Mug shots of the four suspects seized by authorities from the Quezon City Police District in separate robbery incidents in Novaliches on Wednesday.
Four nabbed in separate robberies in Novaliches

The store owner discovered the break-in while attempting to open the business and managed to lock the suspects inside the building. Officers from Novaliches Police Station 4 arrived shortly after and arrested the men, recovering all stolen items.

Later that afternoon, at 2:30 p.m., police responded to a reported armed robbery in Barangay Sta. Monica. The victim told investigators that two men had threatened them at gunpoint and stolen a cellphone.

The victim identified the suspects from a police photo gallery, leading to a follow-up operation. Authorities arrested two men, identified as alias “Ronnel” and alias “Rodel,” on a nearby street just hours after the crime.

Police recovered the victim’s phone, a sling bag, and an improvised firearm loaded with a 40mm bullet.

A records check revealed that three of the four suspects—Rex, Ronnel, and Rodel—have prior robbery cases. All four men are being held pending charges at the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.

Mug shots of the four suspects seized by authorities from the Quezon City Police District in separate robbery incidents in Novaliches on Wednesday.
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