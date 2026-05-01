Young soars behind hot putter

“Every time my ball got near the hole it seemed to want to go in today,” he said.

Young was one stroke ahead of three-time major champion Jordan Spieth and fellow American Alex Smalley.

Young, who won the Players championship in March and contended at the Masters before finishing tied for third behind Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler, got his round going with a birdie at the second, where he landed his approach inches from the pin.

He rolled in a 41-foot birdie at the fourth and after another short birdie at the fifth made a 28-foot birdie putt from off the green at seven.

Birdies at 10 and 11 were followed by another 25-foot birdie putt from off the green at 15 and after he took a one-shot lead with a birdie at 16 he made a testing six-foot par putt at 17 to maintain the advantage.