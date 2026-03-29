Manila champions gender responsive governance

He told the gathered female officials from across the country that while the government cannot make citizens wealthy, its primary duty is to elevate the standard of living through intentional public service.

The mayor highlighted several key initiatives aimed at empowering women and ensuring their safety.

Among these programs is the Gender-Responsive Mobility and Road Safety orientation, which trains city personnel to address the specific security and transit needs of women in urban environments.

Additionally, the city has prioritized mental health advocacy through a gender-sensitive lens, a move spearheaded by the Sangguniang Panlungsod to address the unique psychological challenges faced by women in the community.

Manila’s commitment to gender equity also extends to its financial and social policies and Domagoso cited that the city has institutionalized budgetary support for Gender and Development plans, ensuring that solo parents and women-led associations receive the resources they need to thrive.

These efforts are complemented by the city’s ongoing 18-day campaign against Violence Against Women, which focuses on grassroots protection and awareness.

The celebration of National Women’s Month in Manila included community-focused events such as the “Bongga Ka, Gurl!” street party, which featured a symbolic walk at Rajah Sulayman Park and street dancing at Remedios Circle in Malate.