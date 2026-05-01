Yaya Sperbund redefines what it means to be a modern icon

Thai superstar Urassaya Sperbund, known as “Yaya,” has officially been unveiled as the new global brand ambassador for Pond’s, marking yet another milestone in her already dazzling career.
From her earliest days in front of the camera to her rise as one of Asia’s most influential cultural figures, Yaya’s journey has been nothing short of remarkable. What began as a promising entry into Thai entertainment has evolved into a global presence spanning fashion, film and beauty.
“Skincare is part of how I prepare to show up as my best self — with confidence, creativity, imagination, and intention,” Yaya shared. “As I look ahead to an exciting year of new projects and getting married, I’m reminded that caring for your skin is also about believing in yourself and embracing what’s ahead.”
Born to Thai and Norwegian heritage, Yaya entered the entertainment industry in 2008, but it was her breakout role in Duang Jai Akkanee that catapulted her to nationwide fame. Her portrayal of the bold and fearless Jeed, alongside on-screen partner Nadech Kugimiya, sparked a phenomenon — cementing the duo as one of Thailand’s most beloved “koo kwan” pairings.
Behind the scenes, Yaya’s journey wasn’t without challenges. Having grown up in an international environment, she initially spoke limited Thai. But after being discovered by talent manager P’Tue and signing with Channel 3, she committed herself to mastering the languages.
Today, Yaya stands as one of the most respected figures in Thai entertainment. Known for her wholesome image and professionalism, she has become a role model admired by fans and peers alike. Her dedication extended beyond acting as she successfully balanced a thriving career while earning her bachelor’s degree from Chulalongkorn University, graduating with a commendable GPA.
Her star power extends into the fashion world, where she has graced the covers of top magazines including Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar and Elle. Dubbed the “Queen of Presenters,” Yaya has dominated the endorsement scene, once appearing in over 30 commercials in a single year.
Her acting prowess continues to shine, particularly with her award-winning performance in Kleun Cheewit, where she earned Best Actress honors. She also made history as the first Thai actress named a Friend of Louis Vuitton and the first Thai celebrity to be featured in US Vogue.
Off-screen, her real-life romance with Nadech has captivated fans for over a decade. The couple confirmed their relationship in 2019 and, after years together, announced their engagement in June 2023.
With a new global ambassadorship, upcoming projects, and a wedding on the horizon, Yaya Urassaya Sperbund continues to redefine what it means to be a modern icon.