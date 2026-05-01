Yaya Sperbund redefines what it means to be a modern icon

“Skincare is part of how I prepare to show up as my best self — with confidence, creativity, imagination, and intention,” Yaya shared. “As I look ahead to an exciting year of new projects and getting married, I’m reminded that caring for your skin is also about believing in yourself and embracing what’s ahead.”

Born to Thai and Norwegian heritage, Yaya entered the entertainment industry in 2008, but it was her breakout role in Duang Jai Akkanee that catapulted her to nationwide fame. Her portrayal of the bold and fearless Jeed, alongside on-screen partner Nadech Kugimiya, sparked a phenomenon — cementing the duo as one of Thailand’s most beloved “koo kwan” pairings.

Behind the scenes, Yaya’s journey wasn’t without challenges. Having grown up in an international environment, she initially spoke limited Thai. But after being discovered by talent manager P’Tue and signing with Channel 3, she committed herself to mastering the languages.

Today, Yaya stands as one of the most respected figures in Thai entertainment. Known for her wholesome image and professionalism, she has become a role model admired by fans and peers alike. Her dedication extended beyond acting as she successfully balanced a thriving career while earning her bachelor’s degree from Chulalongkorn University, graduating with a commendable GPA.