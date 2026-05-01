Workers demand Marcos’ attention

The Kilusang Mayo Uno (KMU) bewailed the oil price shocks that have crippled the operations of drivers and operators across various modes of transportation.

In the communities of ordinary workers and the poor, the strongest effects of the price increases are felt, eating away at the already meager minimum wage and small earnings from various livelihoods, the KMU said in a statement.

The Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (TUCP), with the broadest National Wage Coalition, marched side by side with tens of thousands of Filipino workers and their families, filling the entire stretch of España Boulevard to Recto Avenue in a display of unity and urgency to protest the government’s failure to raise wages, hold the corrupt accountable, and protect consumers.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) reported no major incidents during the nationwide mass actions.

“The initial assessment is coming out well because we have no untoward incidents as of this report,” PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Randulf Tuaño said at a press briefing.

Tuaño said most of the rallies in Metro Manila were held without permits, except for one authorized by the Marikina City local government.

He also defended security measures near Malacañang, including the installation of barbed wire.

“The PNP says there is no such thing as an overkill as far as preparations are concerned,” Tuaño said.

More than 106,000 police personnel were deployed nationwide, supported by force multipliers and partner agencies, to ensure the public safety.

Streets provide forum

“As long as there is no P200 wage increase for minimum wage earners and no relief for the middle class who are squeezed daily by endless taxes, salary deductions, and expenses, there is no other path left but to continue taking to the streets. This convergence of overworked yet underpaid workers and the overtaxed yet underserved middle class is not a one-time, big-time mobilization but the start of a sustained pushback,” stated the TUCP.

“If the Marcos administration truly recognizes workers as the backbone of our republic, then after four long years, the President must finally sit down with labor and not allow it to be dismissed or diluted by his economic managers and especially the Department of Labor and Employment. Because you cannot call workers the backbone of our nation while keeping them backburnered,” underscored the TUCP.

ACT chairperson Ruby Bernardo said many workers have yet to see income improvements in recent years.

The group marched to Malacañang to submit a petition calling for a P50,000 entry-level salary for all teachers, as education workers are bearing the brunt of the economic crisis brought by conflict and oil price hikes.

SBG honors workers

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go joined the nation in honoring workers, recognizing their contribution to families, communities, and the country’s continued development.

Go said the occasion is an opportunity to recognize the daily sacrifices of workers across sectors, including employees, laborers, overseas Filipino workers, informal workers, transport workers, farmers, fisherfolk, and small entrepreneurs who continue to provide for their families despite economic challenges.