ACT raise wage, education concerns at Labor Day rally

“Tatlong taon na po, walang pagtaas sa sahod ng mga manggagawa. Ano ba ang aasahan ng ordinaryong manggagawang Pilipino? Habang nananawagan tayo sa pagtaas ng sahod, ang sinasabi ng gobyerno: magtiis,” Bernardo said.

ACT earlier marched to Malacañang to submit a petition calling for a P50,000 entry-level salary for all teachers as education workers are bearing the brunt of the economic crisis brought by conflict and oil price hikes.

“Hindi natin narinig na kinondena ang aggression ng US… hindi natin narinig ang tulong-tulong na aksyon sa krisis na kinakaharap ng taong bayan,” she during the rally.

“May pera sa gera, may pera sa korapsyon, pero wala sa serbisyo para sa taong bayan, wala sa salary increase ng manggagawa,” Bernardo added.

From the education sector, Bernardo highlighted challenges faced by schools, including classroom congestion and out-of-pocket expenses for teachers.

“Sa mga eskwela, nagtitiis ang mga estudyante sa siksikan na classroom. Ang mga guro nag-aabono para sa pangangailangan ng paaralan,” she said.

Data from the Department of Education has previously shown persistent classroom shortages in some areas, while teacher groups have raised concerns over heavy workloads and insufficient resources.

The administration of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has said it is implementing measures to manage inflation, expand employment opportunities, and provide targeted assistance to vulnerable sectors.

Officials have also cited ongoing reviews of wage-setting mechanisms and social protection programs.