We Hope expands free chemo services in Laguna

Services include consultations and chemotherapy sessions covered by PhilHealth, as well as support from cancer assistance funds and local government programs.

The expansion comes as cancer remains a leading cause of death in the country. Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority showed cancer ranked second in 2025, accounting for 58,656 deaths, or 11.5 percent of total recorded deaths from January to October.

Dr. John Paul Aclan said the initiative aims to remove financial barriers to treatment.

“Our mission is simple but powerful. No Filipino should ever have to choose between financial survival and life-saving cancer treatment,” he said.

The group said the Laguna expansion builds on its growing network of chemotherapy centers across Luzon, including facilities in Pampanga, Marikina, Naga, Rizal, Santa Cruz, Santa Rosa, and Imus.

We Hope Medical Group said it plans to further expand into the Visayas and Mindanao as part of its push to make cancer care more accessible nationwide.