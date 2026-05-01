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‘Warrant Day’ sweep collars most wanted persons

‘Warrant Day’ sweep collars most wanted persons
PHOTO courtesy of Northern Police District - Public Information Office/FB
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The Northern Police District (NPD) arrested eight wanted persons, including three high-profile fugitives, during a coordinated “Warrant Day” operation across northern Metro Manila on Thursday.

The operation resulted in the capture of one suspect listed as a top-most wanted person at the station level, two most wanted persons, and five others.

‘Warrant Day’ sweep collars most wanted persons
‘Warrant Day’ sweep nets 11 fugitives

In Malabon City, operatives from the Warrant and Subpoena Section arrested a 24-year-old man in Barangay Catmon around 4 p.m. The suspect, ranked as the No. 6 most wanted person at his station, was apprehended on five counts of acts of lasciviousness. A judge has recommended bail at P900,000.

Earlier that afternoon, the District Special Operations Unit arrested a 34-year-old woman in Barangay 179, Caloocan City.

Wanted for carnapping, she was taken into custody with a recommended bail of P200,000. Police said she underwent a medical examination before being processed for detention.

Northern Police District arrests
Warrant Day operation Metro Manila
Caloocan Malabon fugitives
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