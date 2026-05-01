‘Warrant Day’ sweep collars most wanted persons

The Northern Police District (NPD) arrested eight wanted persons, including three high-profile fugitives, during a coordinated “Warrant Day” operation across northern Metro Manila on Thursday.
The operation resulted in the capture of one suspect listed as a top-most wanted person at the station level, two most wanted persons, and five others.
In Malabon City, operatives from the Warrant and Subpoena Section arrested a 24-year-old man in Barangay Catmon around 4 p.m. The suspect, ranked as the No. 6 most wanted person at his station, was apprehended on five counts of acts of lasciviousness. A judge has recommended bail at P900,000.
Earlier that afternoon, the District Special Operations Unit arrested a 34-year-old woman in Barangay 179, Caloocan City.
Wanted for carnapping, she was taken into custody with a recommended bail of P200,000. Police said she underwent a medical examination before being processed for detention.