‘Warrant Day’ sweep collars most wanted persons

In Malabon City, operatives from the Warrant and Subpoena Section arrested a 24-year-old man in Barangay Catmon around 4 p.m. The suspect, ranked as the No. 6 most wanted person at his station, was apprehended on five counts of acts of lasciviousness. A judge has recommended bail at P900,000.

Earlier that afternoon, the District Special Operations Unit arrested a 34-year-old woman in Barangay 179, Caloocan City.

Wanted for carnapping, she was taken into custody with a recommended bail of P200,000. Police said she underwent a medical examination before being processed for detention.