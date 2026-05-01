Vice Ganda returns to comedy, teases big collaboration

Without confirming reports linking her to Vic Sotto for the Metro Manila Film Festival 2026, Vice teased a major project in the works. “My collaborator is amazing. It’s going to be a big, explosive team-up,” she shared, adding that they have already held several brainstorming sessions.

She also recalled briefly greeting Sotto during a chance encounter at a hotel over the holidays.

On comedy, controversy and creative freedom

Vice also reacted to discussions surrounding Joey de Leon’s controversial joke involving ABS-CBN, emphasizing that comedy often depends on both intent and audience reaction.

“We can’t control comedians, and we also can’t control how people react to jokes,” she said. “Sir Joey is a comedian — he made a joke. That’s his job.”

Still, she stressed awareness in humor. “There are times I tell myself, ‘That went too far’ or ‘That didn’t land well.’”

She added that creative freedom remains essential. “If people get offended or cancel us, that’s okay. We’ll still keep making people laugh.”

A health scare behind the scenes

Vice revealed she temporarily stepped back from It’s Showtime after developing a painful foot condition linked to years of wearing high heels.

“I didn’t want to talk about it because it felt too trivial,” she said, explaining that swelling and pain made it difficult to walk.

Initially thinking it was gout, she later sought medical help in Singapore. “It wasn’t serious, thankfully. I’d rather deal with that than something worse.”