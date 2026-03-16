Vilma Santos puts public service first, pauses film plans

Earlier, Santos had shared hopes of squeezing in one more movie project during her current term. However, she admitted that the realities of leadership and the needs of her constituents have pushed that dream further down her list of priorities.

“Yung sinabi ko sana in three years pinagkatiwalaan ako ng Batangeño—sana payagan ako gumawa kahit isa. Kaya lang at this point in time ang dami natin challenges. Medyo second o third priority na lang,” she said.

A Leader First, Actress Later

For Santos, the decision comes down to responsibility. As governor, she said her attention must remain firmly focused on the people she serves.

“The challenges we are facing now, I am the mother of Batangas, yun muna priority ko. Kailangan magabayan pangangailangan nila. yung ang first priority ko,” she explained.

Her statement reflects the deep sense of duty that has defined her political career. Since entering public service, Santos has often emphasized that leadership requires full commitment—something she believes cannot be compromised by dividing her time between governance and filmmaking.

Still, she did not rule out the possibility of returning to the screen in the future. In fact, she hinted that discussions about potential projects have quietly continued behind the scenes.

“Nag-usap kami ni Direk Jeff, may hinahanap siya na script for me. Just in case meron ulit, I do not mind doing an indie film. Sa haba ng career ko, isang indie lang nagawa ko,” she shared.

Her only independent film so far remains Ekstra, a project that showcased a different side of the superstar’s acting range and earned critical praise when it was first released.

Speaking Up for Women

Beyond film and governance, Santos also used the event’s talkback session to address a controversy that has sparked widespread discussion online: the viral remarks made by Bong Suntay about actress Anne Curtis .

The veteran actress made it clear that she was deeply disappointed by the incident, especially in the context of ongoing conversations about gender equality.

“We have been talking about women empowerment—you should treat women with respect. Ang sinasabi nila babae lang naka sunod lang sa lalaki—not anymore. We truly respect men, but remember marami kami kaya gawin. Hindi ka babae lang—babae kami. Do not underestimate us, do not say bad words against us, kahit papano—aalma kami. Bago ka magsalita ng hindi maganda, tingnan mo sarili mo,” she said.

Santos also rejected arguments suggesting that inappropriate remarks could be justified based on how women dress, stressing that respect should never be conditional.

A Career That Continues to Evolve

With a career spanning generations, Vilma Santos remains one of the most influential figures in Philippine entertainment and politics. From box-office hits and award-winning performances to years of public service, her journey has continually evolved with the times.

For now, the silver screen may have to wait. But if history is any indication, the moment Vilma Santos returns to acting—whether through another major film or a long-awaited independent project—it will once again be a moment worth watching.