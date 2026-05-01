US Embassy flags Leyte, Samar as security risks amid NPA clashes

“Anyone in proximity of NPA elements is at grave risk of arrest, injury, or death. Foreign terrorist organizations actively recruit Americans to participate directly in terrorist activities and/or provide financial support,” the embassy said.

The warning followed a clash in Barangay Salamanca, Toboso, Negros Occidental from 19 to 20 April 2026, where 19 people were killed, including two US citizens.

The embassy reiterated that the NPA is designated a foreign terrorist organization by both the United States and Philippine governments, urging Americans to avoid any association with insurgent groups.

“Do not affiliate with terrorist or insurgent groups. If you unwittingly become associated with a group you suspect is engaged in terrorism or armed opposition to the Philippine government, the embassy can help. Contact us immediately,” it added.

It also advised citizens to leave immediately if they encounter armed individuals not affiliated with police or military forces.

The embassy further warned that some nongovernmental organizations may have links to the NPA and other violent groups, advising Americans engaging in humanitarian work to coordinate with registered groups and local government units.

Meanwhile, the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) welcomed the advisory, calling it “timely and significant.”

“This is perhaps the first direct and explicit recognition by the United States government that its own citizens are being drawn into violence by organizations linked to the CPP-NPA-NDF,” the task force said.

The NTF-ELCAC also thanked the National Federation of Filipino American Associations (NaFFAA) for its statement on the deaths of US citizens Lyle Prijoles and Kai Dana-Rene Sorem.

“Their call for clarity, justice, and a deeper understanding of the circumstances surrounding these deaths resonates with our own commitment to truth and accountability,” it said.

The task force added that the incident highlights the risks faced by foreign nationals who may be drawn into violent extremism through recruitment and ideological influence.