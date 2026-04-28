Army alarmed over missing Fil-Am linked to armed group

Pasion has reportedly been missing since late 2025 and was last seen with the New People’s Army (NPA) during armed encounters in San Jose, Occidental Mindoro, in late March.

The military’s statement comes after the group Anakbayan-USA confirmed that two US citizens, Lyle Prijoles and Kai Dana-Rene Sorem, were among those killed during a 19 April encounter in Toboso, Negros Occidental.

Authorities said the two Americans entered the country in March and joined armed hostilities shortly after.

“These developments highlight a troubling pattern where foreign nationals are drawn into armed conflict, exposing them to immediate danger and irreversible consequences,” said Col. Michael Aquino, spokesperson for the 2nd Infantry Division.

Aquino urged the CPP-NPA to allow Pasion to leave the group and return to her family, warning that recruitment efforts often mislead overseas individuals into life-threatening situations.