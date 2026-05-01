Transport group threatens raps over unreleased aid

The targets of the potential lawsuits are officials from the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) Region 10 and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Region 10.

The ultimatum follows a disclosure by DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian that approximately P2.7 million in funds intended for transport drivers in the region were released to non-existent or “ghost beneficiaries.”

Jamaca said the cooperative has spent months seeking clarity on the aid, which is intended to help drivers cope with rising fuel prices and high operational costs.

“We have been following up on this assistance for months, but all we got were vague answers,” Jamaca said. “Now we learn that millions meant for us were given to people who do not even exist. This is not just negligence — this is a clear violation of public trust.”

The group is demanding a full investigation into how fake names were included in the list and who authorized the disbursements. Jamaca added that the planned legal action would cover charges of malversation of public funds, falsification of public documents, and violations of anti-graft laws.

In response to the threat, LTFRB-10 regional director Aljo Bendijo told DAILY TRIBUNE on Friday that relief is imminent.

“We will roll out another fuel subsidy payout next week, preferably Monday, at the LTFRB-10 premises,” Bendijo said.

As of Friday afternoon, officials from DSWD-10 had not issued an official statement regarding the ghost beneficiary allegations.

Jamaca urged the national government to intervene and establish stricter safeguards, stressing that public funds must reach those who truly deserve them. “If they fail to act by 15 May, we will not hesitate to use all legal means to hold accountable those responsible for this mess,” he said.