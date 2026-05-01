The 80/20 closet rule: Dominique Cojuangco Hearn turns wardrobe data into new self-care form

“It’s how you see your own style, how you feel, how you present yourself to the world,” Hearn explains.

That blend of logic and emotion reflects her own approach to curation. While her co-founder Wong may lean toward minimalist, tailored essentials, Hearn embraces a more expressive style by layering accessories and textures to create a look that feels distinctly hers. Their differences underscore a key philosophy behind Sorto: style isn’t about uniformity, but alignment.

And alignment, according to Hearn, is where true value lies.

“Don’t think that the most classic piece means you get the most investment out of it,” she says. “It’s the item that resonates most with you, the one you reach for again and again.”

In her own wardrobe, that might look like a pair of wide-cut trousers that seamlessly transition from office meetings to evening dinners. A simple change of top or a swipe of lipstick can shift the entire mood, proving that versatility is less about the item itself and more about how it’s lived in.

Still, Hearn is realistic about the lifecycle of personal style. Sorto encourages users to confront that reality with intention, whether by archiving pieces for nostalgia, passing them on, or reworking them into something new.

For items that hold sentimental value but no longer feel wearable, she offers a more creative approach: Transformation. Dye it, tailor it, or redesign it. Treat your wardrobe as something dynamic, not fixed.

That same ethos — thoughtful, adaptive, deeply personal — runs through all of Hearn’s ventures. With The Collective, she has already carved out a space that prioritizes inclusivity and mindful consumption in beauty. With Sorto, she expands that vision into the everyday, proving that self-care isn’t just about what you add to your routine, but also what you choose to keep, understand and eventually, let go of.