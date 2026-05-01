Sunrise Sprint serves as Camiguin 5150 gateway

Featuring a 750-meter open-water swim, 20-kilometer bike ride, and 5-km run, the Sunrise Sprint delivers a compact but dynamic race experience. It serves as an ideal platform for beginners, returning athletes, and even seasoned competitors looking to fine-tune their speed and race strategy.

Despite its shorter distance, the event mirrors the intensity and camaraderie of longer races, offering an Olympic-style course that promises both challenge and excitement. A strong field is expected across multiple age-group categories, highlighting the depth of emerging triathlon talent.

Among the standout competitors in the 15-19 division are Mark Rafanan, Marco Calumpang, John Wilfred Cutab, Clint Dayday, and Ray-Jan Cabingas in the men’s field, along with Zoe Cachola in the women’s division. The 20-24 category features Mario Pinlac III, Benjie Amorato, Jemmuel Ortiz, Jericu Rosal, and Denver Dayonot for the men, while Jessica Lim and Bianca Lim headline the women’s side.

In the 25-29 bracket, Sixto Lalanto, Rey Fausto, and Justine Pabuatan lead the men’s contenders, with Alexa Concon and Aira Cortez competing in the women’s division.

Meanwhile, Alex Baldia, Sherwin Wayan, and Jolan Ogremin are expected to set the pace in the 30-34 category. Titles will also be contested in the relay divisions, including men’s, women’s, and mixed events.

More than just a race, the Sunrise Sprint represents an important step in developing the next generation of Filipino triathletes. By providing a welcoming and well-supported environment, it encourages newcomers to embrace an active lifestyle while building confidence to eventually take on longer-distance events.