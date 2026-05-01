SMHCC names new GM for SMX Manila, SMXCITE

He brings more than two decades of hospitality experience to the SMX brand, having held leadership roles in the Philippines and abroad. Before joining SM Hotels and Conventions Corp., Lucas served as director of events service at Sheraton Grand Macao and The St. Regis Macao, where he received the APAC Regional Event Leadership Award in 2016.

Lucas said he aims to strengthen SMX Convention Center Manila’s position in the meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions industry while helping prepare for the launch of SMXCITE.

“In my new role, I am committed to lead SMX Convention Center Manila’s continued growth by driving excellence across operations, innovation, and exceptional client experiences, while helping reinforce its leadership as the Philippines’ largest convention center operator and a key force in the M.I.C.E. industry,” Lucas said.

“I also look forward to help shape the successful opening and establishment of SMXCITE in 2027, ensuring its positioning as a world-class hub for international trade, exhibitions, and large-scale events that will further strengthen the Philippines’ role in the global MICE landscape,” he added.

SM Hotels and Conventions Corp. said the appointment supports its push to expand world-class MICE destinations in the country and strengthen the Philippines’ business tourism sector.

SMHCC, the hospitality arm of SM Prime Holdings Inc., operates 10 hotel properties with more than 2,600 rooms and over 42,000 square meters of leasable convention space.