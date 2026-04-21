‘Wakas at Simula’ sees SB19 at their biggest and boldest

SB19 commanded a magnificent stage, wrapping up their Simula at Wakas era with a performance that was both triumphant and deeply emotional, genuinely reflecting the title “Kings of P-pop.”

Their arrival conveyed everything. Concealed and raised on a shifting platform, Pablo, Stell, Ken, Josh, and Justin appeared like characters from a tale that had been unfolding toward this precise instant.

As “DAM” dropped and fireworks illuminated the sky, the excitement was electrifying — equaled only by the thunderous applause of A’TIN.

They transitioned smoothly into “What?” and “GENTO,” maintaining the energy. The intensity intensified with “Everblack” and “8TonBall,” as Stell’s soaring high notes pierced through the noise, unleashing waves of screams from the crowd. It was impressive, refined, and completely different from the bare stages they previously performed on.

What stood out the most was their ability to maintain their essence. As the set moved into more emotive performances such as “ILAW,” “Time,” “Memories,” and particularly “Liham,” the ambiance transformed into a more tender and personal experience.

Their messages in between songs carried more weight knowing where they started. The gratitude, the reflections on their journey — it all felt earned.

The night kept expanding with surprises. The introduction of XONARA marked a new beginning beyond SB19 themselves, while collaborations — like the stage with BE:FIRST — showed how far their reach now extended internationally.

Additionally, SB19’s longtime choreographer and coach Jay Roncevalles showcased his talent as J2X by performing “Ako nga pala si,” officially debuting as a 1Z Entertainment artist.

One of the most talked-about highlights came during “Crimzone,” when Pablo finally followed through on his viral Weverse consequence and revealed a black sando mid-performance.

The crowd erupted instantly, the energy surging as fans jumped in unison, turning the entire grounds into a pulsing wave.

As the show continued, SB19 made full use of the massive venue —moving closer to the audience during “Mapa,” venturing deeper into the crowd for “Quit,” and spreading out during “SLMT” before regrouping for “Freedom.”

By the time they spoke about their eight-year path, emotions were running high. It was the closing of a chapter that had defined them as well as the fan projects prepared by the fans with words of wisdom from SB19’s lyrics.

“Wakas” carried that feeling of finality, delivered with raw emotion. But true to their story, they didn’t stop there. Instead, they went back to the very beginning with “Go Up,” the song that once marked their breakthrough, now performed on a stage that reflected everything it had led to.

As fireworks once again illuminated the sky alongside a dazzling drone display, SB19 closed the night with “Shooting for the Stars.” In that moment, our “Mahalima” truly embodied what DAILY TRIBUNE’S Avic Ramos an ATIN felt.