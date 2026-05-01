ROTC cadets undergo live-fire drills

Held at the military headquarters in Barangay South Poblacion, the program involved 1,097 cadets and focused on foundational marksmanship and community defense.

Under the supervision of 2nd Lt. Harold Faith Colina, the students participated in both live-fire and dry-fire exercises. The curriculum prioritized proper firearm handling, safe operation, and basic maintenance to fulfill ROTC requirements.

Beyond field drills, instructors from the 89th Infantry Battalion conducted a series of lectures on national security. These sessions addressed the recruitment tactics of the CPP-NPA-NDF, the “culture of security,” and recent updates regarding the West Philippine Sea.

Army officials stated the activity underscores their commitment to youth development and their ongoing partnership with educational institutions to produce disciplined and security-conscious citizens.

The 89th Infantry Battalion and the 1003rd Community Defense Center said they intend to continue similar programs to ensure ROTC cadets in the province remain mission-ready and capable of assisting in future community defense efforts.