ROTC cadets complete combat shooting course in Bukidnon

The 1003rd Community Defense Center and the 89th Infantry Battalion trained 1,097 Basic ROTC cadets from four schools in Bukidnon during a joint marksmanship and security awareness program from April 21 to 25, 2026.

Held at the headquarters in Barangay South Poblacion, Maramag, the cadets underwent live-fire and dry-fire exercises supervised by military instructors.

The training focused on proper firearm handling, safe operation, and basic maintenance as part of ROTC requirements.

Second Lieutenant Harold Faith Colina oversaw the exercises to ensure safety and compliance with training standards.

After the drills, personnel from the 89th Infantry Battalion conducted lectures on security awareness, including the recruitment tactics of the CPP-NPA-NDF, the importance of a culture of security, and updates on the West Philippine Sea.

The activity highlights the Army’s commitment to youth development and its partnership with schools in producing disciplined, responsible, and security-conscious citizens.

The 89IB and 1003rd CDC vowed to continue similar programs to develop capable and mission-ready ROTC cadets in Bukidnon.