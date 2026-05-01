Riders press bill on Labor Day

“As we commemorate Labor Day, we honor all Filipino workers, especially our fellow riders in the motorcycle taxi industry. As freelancers, we deserve respect, freedom, and protection as Filipino workers,” Maglunsod said.

The group is pushing for franchise rights to be granted directly to riders and their registered motorcycles, instead of allocating slots to platforms.

Riders also called for flexibility in platform and working-hour choices, while urging companies to improve support systems, including insurance, incentives, and demand generation.

At the same time, the group backed regulation but warned against excessive bureaucracy that could limit earnings.

“We understand the need to protect every sector in transport. But regulations must also be sensitive to the needs of commuters and workers. Any proposal must be carefully studied for the livelihood of riders and the convenience of passengers,” Maglunsod said.

The motorcycle taxi pilot study, initiated by the government in June 2019 and extended indefinitely beyond May 2024, continues to evaluate the sector’s safety, viability, and operational framework.

Covering Metro Manila, Cebu, and Cagayan de Oro, it involves platforms such as Angkas, JoyRide, and Move It, and is intended to guide the development of regulations and possible legalization.