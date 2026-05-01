PHILTOA: TIGHTENING THE TOURISM ECOSYSTEM

Now that travel becomes more challenging, PHILTOA has chosen to revive the Caravan Circuits, marking the start of the structured program to revive domestic bus and joiner consortium model. Not only will this bring together member stakeholders to collaborate, but the public will have new tours all the way to the regions that badly need tourism influx. Multi-destination circuits are planned covering Ilocos (Vigan-Laoag-Pagudpud), CAR Circuit (Baguio- Benguet-Sagada), La Union, Pangasinan-Bataan, Batangas-Tagaytay, Bico (Legazpi-Sorsogon- Albay), Donsol, Camarines Sur, and Quezon-Laguna.

This is great news, because now, anyone can just hop on the bus and get to these places in an organizing manner. This answers one the biggest negative feedback of local and foreign travelers — that it is so hard to get around the country! These multi-circuit tours on buses will be so easy, that even a solo travel need only to check schedules and hop on to the bus.

PHILTOA’s direction of tightening the tourism ecosystem during this crisis period means making the industry more coordinated, efficient and locally resilient. Now that rising travel costs makes international travel uncertain, our country will benefit from stronger linkages between transport providers, community enterprises and digital platforms so that resource are used wisely and leakages minimized.

During the plenary event and the questions being raised, I could clearly feel the anxiety and uncertainty everyone had. It was the same for all: as a small destination place in a sacred rainforest mountain in a third-class municipality, my concerns for Banahaw Circle Nature Retreat are for the continuing traction to build visitors because livelihood of the very small people depend on this. And there are numerous small destination places like ours. For others who handle large Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE), run large hotels of many rooms, or have inbound and outbound tour groups, it is about sustaining businesses and yes, livelihood for their employees too. In some way, the business organization gave strength and made the collective know that there is a network from where each can draw out something as the crisis continues. At 40, PHILTOA will be defining that this ecosystem is not only for business sustainability, but a force for transforming and reimagining the Philippine tourism industry.