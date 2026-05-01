Baler rolls out first PhilHealth Gamot program

Local officials, PhilHealth officials and other sectors of the community took part in the launching ceremony.

The PhilHealth Gamot Program aims to provide P20,000.00-worth of free medicine every year to qualified beneficiaries thru the YAKAP program, a huge step to alleviate medical expenses of the Filipinos.

Wadi Drugstore owner Paolo Miguel T. Herrera gave the welcome remarks, while PhilHealth PRO III-B Acting Branch Manager Arlan M. Granali emphasized the importance of the program as part of a stronger health service in the community.

An information dissemination regarding PhilHealth Gamot was led by Anabelle B. Imana, Chief Social Insurance Officer. She explained the benefits, qualifications, and processes on how to avail the program.

Vice Mayor Denise Alyanna D. Angara and BFTODA President Armando V. Trapago both expressed their full support on the program and have expressed their gratitude to the PhilHealth for providing free medicine to the residents of Baler.

Some of the activities of the program include the ribbon-cutting ceremony and awarding of certificates of appreciation to those who were instrumental in making the program possible here.