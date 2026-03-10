Legarda pushes 20% discount, benefits for unpaid care workers

Legarda said that in line with the observance of the National Women’s Month, it is time for the Philippines to recognize the critical role these individuals play by providing a comprehensive package of social development and welfare services.

The legislation mandates the Department of Social Welfare and Development to lead a coordination effort with other agencies to provide livelihood development, skills training, and counseling.

It also includes parent effectiveness services, child and elderly care support, and critical incident stress debriefing. For those in need of immediate protection, the bill ensures access to temporary shelters and legal assistance.

Under the measure, qualified unpaid care workers would be entitled to a 20 percent discount on selected transportation services, restaurants, recreation centers and medicines.

The bill further provides protection against work discrimination and supports flexible work arrangements, while granting an additional three days of annual parental leave on top of existing entitlements.

Educational and health support are also central to the proposal. The bill opens scholarship programs and non-formal education for care workers and their household members.

Additionally, the Department of Health is tasked with creating a specialized healthcare program to be delivered through public hospitals and local health centers.

Legarda, a four-term senator and long-time advocate for women’s rights, previously supported landmark laws such as the Magna Carta of Women and the Expanded Maternity Leave Law. She noted that while legal protections are vital, they must be paired with concrete services so that unpaid care workers can actually claim and enjoy their rights.