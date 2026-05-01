Nobel Peace Prize gets 287 nominees

While fewer than the record 376 registered in 2016, the institute said the number remained “consistently high.”

“In an increasingly conflictual world, there is no lack of candidates whose principled commitment and innovative action points towards a brighter future,” the institute said in a statement.

In line with Nobel statutes, the identity of the nominees is kept confidential for 50 years.

But those eligible to nominate — including former laureates, lawmakers and cabinet ministers from any country in the world, and some university professors — are free to reveal the name of the person or organization they have proposed.

Some of the names disclosed for this year’s prize, to be announced on 9 October, are Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and international institutions like the International Criminal Court.