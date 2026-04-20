Four figures vying to lead embattled UN

It is only the second time the UN has held a public question and answer, a format created in 2016 to boost transparency.

Ultimately the five permanent members of the UN’s top body, the Security Council, hold the power, wielding vetoes over who leads the global organization as its secretary-general.

US President Donald Trump’s envoy to the Manhattan-based UN, Mike Waltz, has warned the next chief must align with “American values and interests” and that Washington would back the best candidate — not necessarily a Latin American woman, as some countries are demanding.

All four candidates to take over the embattled UN when Guterres departs on 31 December 2026 pledge to grow trust in the bitterly divided organization that faces financial Armageddon because of Washington’s refusal to pay its bills.

Here is a look at the contenders:

Michelle Bachelet

A Chilean socialist brutally tortured by the regime of Augusto Pinochet, Bachelet became her country’s first woman president in 2006.

She went on to be the UN rights chief.

Bachelet, 74, has said that she is “convinced” she has the experience “to confront a moment” marked by unprecedented crises and conflicts.

Rafael Grossi

The 65-year-old Grossi, a career diplomat, has led the International Atomic Energy Agency since 2019, propelling him into the middle of the battle over Iran’s nuclear program as well as the Russian occupation of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.

His handling of the two situations has drawn close scrutiny from the US and Russia, which both have veto power on the Security Council.

Grossi has called for the UN to “return to its founding promise — to save humanity from the scourge of war.”

Rebeca Grynspan

Less well-known than her opponents, Grynspan — Costa Rica’s former vice president — leads the UN trade and development body UNCTAD, pulling off a diplomatic feat by brokering the Black Sea Grain Initiative between Moscow and Kyiv to allow grain exports following Russia’s invasion.

In her pitch to world leaders, the 70-year-old plays up her personal story as the daughter of Jewish parents.

She said they “barely survived” the Holocaust before emigrating to Costa Rica, stressing her attachment to the UN Charter, calling the document signed as World War II came to an end a “standing warning against the perils of dehumanization, distrust and fragmentation.”

Macky Sall

Macky Sall, 64, is the only candidate who does not come from Latin America, from where the next UN boss should come, according to convention.

The former Senegalese president has stressed the link between peace and development in his pitch to lead the UN.

He said peace can never be “sustainable” if development is undermined “by poverty, inequality, exclusion and climate vulnerability.”

Proposed by Burundi, the current chair of the African Union, Sall is