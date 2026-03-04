Muntinlupa to implement social pension for indigent senior citizens

Muntinlupa Mayor Ruffy Biazon has endorsed to the Sanggunian Palungsod the implementation of Social Pension for Indigent Senior Citizens (SPISC) with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) - National Capital Region (NCR), which ensures ₱1,000 monthly pension to qualified indigent senior citizens.

The provision was doubled from the previous ₱500 after it received a funding allotment of ₱51.8 billion from ₱49.8 billion in 2025.

“I recently endorsed seven measures to the Sangguniang Panlungsod — each one focused on improving how we serve, protect, and support our community,” Biazon said, citing six other measures.

DSWD defined indigent senior citizens as Filipinos aged 50 and above with physical condition, lack of pension, no regular income, lack of family support.

However, the agency clarified that the program is strictly for indigent seniors, while other elderly citizens may still receive benefits from local initiatives.

Biazon also endorsed other measures, including free bicycle parking and PWD observances institutionalization.