NAST names top 5 young researchers

Chu, an assistant professor at De La Salle University, presented an AI-driven system for monitoring infrastructure using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

His study utilized a two-stage convolutional network to detect and segment concrete cracks with over 90 percent accuracy. Chu noted that while the technology has passed the proof-of-concept stage, scaling for national deployment will require integration with larger UAV platforms currently under development.

Focusing on Philippine biodiversity, Manzano of the University of Santo Tomas validated the medicinal properties of the endemic plant Voacanga globosa, commonly known as bayag-usa.

Manzano isolated a compound called globospiramine, which demonstrated significant anti-cancer activity against lung, prostate and breast cancer cell lines. He emphasized that the study provides scientific backing for traditional ethnomedicinal claims while offering a new lead for drug discovery.

Meantime, Nolos of Marinduque State University delivered the first comprehensive assessment of potentially toxic elements (PTEs) in the soil of Marinduque. His research mapped the distribution of heavy metals like lead and cadmium, identifying specific health risks for children in the province.

Nolos is currently working on extension projects to educate residents and identify native plants that can clean contaminated soil through bioremediation.

On the other hand, Pleto from the University of the Philippines Los Baños evaluated the ecological health of the Seven Maar Lakes of San Pablo City, Laguna. By developing a “phytoplankton index of biotic integrity,” Pleto created a simplified framework for stakeholders to monitor water quality.

His findings highlighted a stark contrast between aquaculture-impacted lakes, which showed high nutrient pollution, and those focused on ecotourism, which remained healthier.

Addressing food safety, Pavon of the University of the Philippines Diliman introduced a faster, more accessible method for detecting Salmonella in meat products.

His research utilized an isothermal molecular technique called LAMP, which works at a single temperature and offers onsite testing potential without the need for expensive, non-portable laboratory equipment. Pavon has already begun training regulatory agencies on these alternative molecular tools.

The winners of the talent search will be officially announced during the 48th Annual Scientific Meeting of NAST-PHL on 9 July 2026. The first-place winner will receive a recognition plaque, a P100,000 cash prize, and a P500,000 research grant from the Department of Science and Technology.